Sept. 23

Paxtonville United Methodist Church

1281 Paxton Street

Paxtonville

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

 

Sep. 25

North Central PA Red Cross Chapter

249 Farley Circle

Lewisburg

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

 

Sept. 27

Winfield Baptist Church

330 State Route 304

Winfield

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

 

Oct. 1

Christ Community UMC

3939 Park Road

Selinsgrove

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

 

Central PA Chamber of Commerce

30 Lawton Lane

Milton

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

 

Oct. 2

Christ Lutheran Church

1125 Mahoning Street

Milton

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Oct. 4

Evangelical Community Hospital

1 Hospital Drive

Lewisburg

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

 

Oct. 7

Mifflinburg Assembly Of God

1001 Market Street

Mifflinburg

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

 

Crossroads Church of the Nazarene

71 Nazarene Lane

Milton

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

 

Oct. 16

First Reformed United Church of Christ

160 Chestnut Street

Sunbury

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

 

Oct. 18

Sacred Heart Church

41 South 8th Street

Lewisburg

2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

 

Hope United Methodist Church

1623 Main Street

Port Trevorton

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

 

Oct. 22

Mifflinburg Alliance Church

80 Church Road

Mifflinburg

2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

