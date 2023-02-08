WATSONTOWN — A 25-year-old Watsontown woman is in jail and her 6-month-old child was in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville after police said she failed to seek medical care following an incident last month.
Amanda Parker, of Elm Street, appeared before Milton District Judge Mike Diehl on Wednesday and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail on the felony charge of endangering the welfare of children.
Watsontown police have also issued an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Ernest Reynolds III, also of Elm Street, is also charged with the felony endangering the welfare of children stemming from an infant child abuse investigation that began on Jan. 26, according to Watsontown Police.
Parker is the sister of Arabella Parker, who died at 3 years old in late 2019 after she was beaten by her mother's boyfriend. Jahrid Burgess, 22, and Samantha Delcamp, 27, were convicted on homicide charges after the 2019 incident in Trevorton. Amanda Parker testified on behalf of the defense during the trials and other times throughout the three year proceedings.
Watsontown police say they received a call from Northumberland County Children and Youth officials about a possible child abuse case on Jan. 26 involving a six-month-old child, police said.
County officials said they received a call from Evangelical Community Hospital, in Lewisburg, explaining they had the child at the hospital in critical condition who needed to be taken by medical helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, for treatment.
Police said the initial report said Amanda Parker was caring for the child on the morning of the incident and the child "hit her head" while sitting in a bouncing seat, according to court documents.
Police said Amanda Parker dropped her daughter off to a babysitter, who noticed swelling in the child's head continued to grow, according to police. The caregiver initially took the baby to the hospital, where they were told the child needed to be airlifted to Geisinger. The babysitter and Amanda Parker both went to the Geisinger to be with the child, according to court papers.
Police said they found discrepancies in the statements and during further interviews, the babysitter told officers that Amanda Parker did not want to take the child to the hospital because she felt she would get in trouble.
The babysitter showed police text messages where the two discussed lying to medical staff, according to police.
One of the messages indicated that if the babysitter saw a bruise, it was because the child fell off the bed, police said. According to court documents, the text said, "She is fine. I had her checked."
The babysitter told police she later talked with Amanda Parker about the child falling off the bed and Amanda Parker allegedly said she did not seek medical care following the incident.
In a later interview, the babysitter admitted Parker did not make up the false narrative about observing the injury on Jan. 26, but instead was made up by the babysitter because she felt medical staff would think she caused the injury, police wrote in court papers.
The babysitter told police she received a call from Amanda Parker about the incident and asked if she could take the child to the hospital. So the babysitter drove to Amanda Parker's home to pick the child up and when she got there both Amanda and the father of the child were home, police said.
The caregiver allegedly told police she felt Amanda Parker did not want to take the child to the hospital because she had to go to work and did not want to miss any more time. Police said Amanda Parker is the primary caretaker and by calling the babysitter this delayed time in getting the injured child to the hospital to be treated.
While at the hospital, Dr. Paul Bellino, who also testified on behalf of the Commonwealth in both the Burgess and Delcamp trials, evaluated the child.
Bellino said in a report to police that Amanda Parker's statements to medical staff contradicted and by purposely being dishonest with the time and nature of the incident, it would create a substantial risk of bodily injury or death, according to police.
No information was available on the child in the report.
Parker will be scheduled to appear before Diehl for a preliminary hearing at a later date.
Anyone with information on Reynolds whereabouts is asked to contact the Watsontown Police at 570-538-2773 or the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 Center at 570-742-8771.