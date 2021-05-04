LEWISBURG — Fire crews from across the Valley continue to battle a smoky two-alarm fire at Playworld outside of Lewisburg this afternoon.
Heavy smoke is still billowing from the rear of the building more than two hours after the first calls. The fire is contained to the rear of the building. Smoke can also be seen emerging from loading docks in the rear.
Several loud popping sounds can be heard from inside the factory. All employees were evacuated from the building after the first two alarms were called.
Several ladder trucks are fighting the fire from multiple sides of the structure.
Initial reports over emergency communication said an oven inside the factory was on fire and employees were evacuated.
Fire departments from across the Valley are responding to the fire.
Fire police are shutting down roads around the scene to allow for emergency response. A portion of Route 192, near Fairground Road, has been closed to enable units to extend fire hose, according to emergency communications. The road is closed from Reitz Boulevard to Fairground Road according to 511pa.com.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.