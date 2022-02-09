Emergency crews have knocked down a two-alarm commercial building fire along Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township this afternoon.
A first call went out about 1:08 p.m. for the call at the Italian Terrace restaurant and second alarm followed.
Fire crews from Northumberland and Union counties are responding. According to emergency communications, smoke can still be seen coming through the roof of the restaurant.
There is a lane restriction on place along Route 405 to detour traffic around the scene.
