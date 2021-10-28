Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: October 28, 2021 @ 3:41 pm
Serving the Central Susquehanna Valley Since 1937
DANVILLE — The Interstate 80 westbound rest area near milemarker 219 has reopened following a vehicle crash on the entrance ramp in Liberty Township, Montour County.
Motorists should be alert and drive with caution.
