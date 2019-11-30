The missing hunter in Union County was found alive, according to state police at the Milton barracks.
Reports indicate the call went out around 7:50 p.m. Saturday. The hunter went missing around Thomas Dam Road, Millmont.
Central Region 49 Rescue Squad Station 45 out of Northumberland County was called out at 9 p.m. Saturday. They announced on the station's official Facebook page around 7:30 a.m. today that the hunter was found alive.
No other details were available this morning.
This is a developing story and more information will be shared as it becomes available.