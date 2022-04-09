SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin man used a sword to stab a city woman and left her for dead inside a South Vine Street home for at least three days before telling authorities, according to a criminial complaint.
Corey Quincy, age 21, was charged with felony homicide and abuse of a corpse late Friday night by Shamokin District Judge John Gembic. Quincy was denied bail.
Shamokin police say Quincy used a sword, which Qunicy admitted went through Rhonda Pearce before she died, according to a search warrant signed by Gembic.
Officers said in the court documents Quincy, who resides at 403 S. Vine St., said he and the woman argued over drugs and that Pearce became angry and demanded he get more drugs, including heroin, the warrant stated.
Quincy became so upset he punched the woman in the face and began attacking her, police said in the warrant.
According to court documents, Quincy told officers Pearce said she was going to call police so Quincy stabbed her with a long sharp sword.
Quincy told officers the incident took place at least three days ago and that the stabbing was “terrible,” according to court documents.
He said the “crime scene” was basically the same as when it occurred three days earlier other than Quincy dragging the woman’s body to a different room next to his bedroom, according to court documents.
Quincy told police after the incident he went out and used more drugs and tried to figure out what he was going to do, according to court documents.
When Shamokin police arrived at his home, Quincy said he told the truth that Pearce was dead and he killed her, according to court documents.
Quincy gave officers permission to enter the home Friday afternoon where officers viewed Pearce’s body, police said.
Police said Quincy told officers “this was a horrible gruesome thing” and that he could not justify his own actions, according to court documents.
Police entered the home later Friday afternoon looking for weapons and drugs, the warrant stated.
Quincy was taken to the Shamokin Police Department and charged later.