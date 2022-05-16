A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of Central Pennsylvania until 2 p.m. with a series of thunderstorms moving east across the state as the day goes on.
Strong thunderstorms were set to hit Montour, Northumberland and Union counties by 1 p.m., the National Weather Service in State College reported.
According to NWS, at 12:22 p.m., radar was tracking a strong line of thunderstorms along a line extending from Montoursville to Milton to Selinsgrove. The storm was moving northeast at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea-size hail are possible.
The watch includes 26 counties, including all four Valley counties. Severe thunderstorm warnings are already in place for locations in western Pennsylvania as the storms move east.
According to the National Weather Service in State College, isolated hail up to a quarter-inch in size is possible.
Scattered wind gusts up to 65 mph are likely as well.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.