Scattered thunderstorms could sweep across Pennsylvania this afternoon, bringing strong winds and hail according to the National Weather Service in State College.
The storms will be scattered throughout the state after 1 p.m. and continuing into the evening.
According to NWS, localized damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or greater and large hail exceeding an inch in diameter are possible.
Temperatures across the Valley are expected to reach the upper 80s today across the region with heat index temperatures making it like the mid-90s.
According to AccuWeather, the afternoon "eruption of severe storms the region has experienced since August 2020. The key ingredients for severe weather in the Northeast into Wednesday night will be surging temperatures in the 80s and 90s as well as a big boost in humidity levels."