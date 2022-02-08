SUNBURY — Two of the three suspects in a Sunday night stabbing incident on North Third Street in Sunbury are in police custody and, according to Police Chief Brad Hare, the third will be arrested soon.
Hare said thanks to video surveillance footage the individuals were identified and two of them were taken into custody. Hare said he was not releasing the names of the individuals until official charges are filed.
Hare said the two individuals were captured Monday night and are currently being held under a county probation violation and a state parole violation.
Sunbury police began the investigation following reports of an assault at around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, according to Sgt. Travis Bremigen.
One of the victims suffered multiple stab wounds and a second was treated for minor injuries, police said.
When officers arrived, they discovered a man who had “multiple stab wounds” who was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.
Police have not released the medical condition of that victim.
"Sunbury police have worked hard the last few weeks and they are all doing a great job," Hare said. "I am proud of this department for their continued tireless efforts for our residents."
Hare said he will release more information on the stabbing incident in the coming days.