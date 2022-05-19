WILLIAMSPORT — Steve Johnson, president, UPMC in North Central Pennsylvania, will leave his role at the end of this month, with Patti Jackson-Gehris succeeding Johnson as president, UPMC in North Central Pa., and president of UPMC Williamsport.
Johnson will assume a critical leadership role with UPMC International as co-CEO of Chengdu Wanda UPMC International Hospital in China, as well as continue to support selected strategic initiatives for UPMC. Johnson began his tenure as president and CEO of Susquehanna Health in 2004. In 2016, under Mr. Johnson’s leadership, Susquehanna Health joined UPMC, bringing the world-renowned health care to residents across the region.
Jackson-Gehri has been chief operating officer, UPMC in North Central Pa., and president UPMC Williamsport since February 2022. In addition to her work with UPMC, Ms. Jackson-Gehris has fostered partnerships within the region to support health and wellness in the community by serving on various community Boards including Lycoming County United Way, River Valley Regional YMCA, and the Williamsport Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.