MONTGOMERY: UPMC recently celebrated the opening of UPMC Primary Care in Montgomery located at 45 Park Dr., Rt. 405, Montgomery. Steven Barrows, M.D., UPMC Primary Care, and his team are relocating to this new location from UPMC Family Medicine, 10 Shady Ln., Suite 101, Muncy.
“I’ve had the great pleasure of serving patients from Muncy and the surrounding communities since joining UPMC in 2018,” said Dr. Barrows. “I’ve enjoyed my time here and have become a part of this community. Our team is very excited about this new location as it not only provides us with additional space to meet the expanding needs of our current patients, but also offers space for future growth.”
The new location offers more than 4,900 sq. ft. of clinical treatment and office space as well ample parking, plus accessibility and mobility features.
“As a location, UPMC Primary Care in Montgomery offers our patients a convenient option for care while also providing us with space for future expansion — so we’re not just considering the needs of our patients now, but also what will our communities need in the future,” said David Lopatofsky, M.D., chief medical officer, UPMC in North Central Pa. “We’re currently exploring options for additional providers to join Dr. Barrows as well as opportunities to bring additional, complementary services into the clinic. Our goal is to keep quality care local and having multiple services under one roof is a win-win for our patients and our providers.”
Dr. Barrows began seeing patients at the new location starting Monday, Aug. 1. To schedule an appointment, call 570-515-0952.
For more information on Primary Care services offered at UPMC in North Central Pa., visit UPMC.com/PrimaryCareNCPA.