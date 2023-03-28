Williamsport — UPMC in North Central Pa. is hosting an in-person Find Your Fit event on Tuesday, April 4, for those interested in beginning a career at UPMC.
The event is open to anyone who is looking for a position within UPMC, including current employees.
The Find Your Fit event will take place in the Grand Ballroom at the Holiday Inn, 100 Pine St., Williamsport on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The career focused event will feature:
- Opportunities to interview in-person and the potential to receive a same-day job offer.
- Find your fit at UPMC and learn about opportunities eligible for a sign-on bonus up to $15,000.
- Explore Total Rewards packages for employees, designed to support total well-being — physically, financially, and emotionally.
- Connect with leaders to learn more about UPMC in North Central Pa. and the jobs that are available.
- Meet with current employees to hear about their UPMC experience.
- Review resumes with UPMC’s Human Resources team or receive assistance creating one.
Those interested in attending can RSVP by calling Jon Tallman at 570-995-3090.
Visit careers.UPMC.com for additional information on the Find Your Fit event as well as to explore current opportunities with UPMC in North Central Pa.