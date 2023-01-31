From Staff Reports
MONTGOMERY – UPMC welcomes Amy Sudol, M.D., to the primary care team in Montgomery.
Sudol received her medical degree from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Scranton, Pa., and completed her residency in internal medicine with Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pa.
“Internal medicine focuses exclusively on adult medicine and is a specialty that deals with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases not requiring surgery” said Jennifer Small, administrative director, UPMC Primary Care in North Central Pa. “Sudol will be a great addition to our team in Montgomery to help support and build relationships with patients while providing excellent care.”
Sudol joins Steven Barrows, M.D., at UPMC Primary Care in Montgomery, located at 45 Park Dr., Rt. 405, Montgomery. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Sudol, call 570-515-0952. For more information about UPMC Primary Care services in northcentral Pa., go to UPMC.com/PrimaryCareNCPA.