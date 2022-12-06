From staff reports
The Joint Commission, in conjunction with The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, recently certified UPMC Muncy with The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers. The Gold Seal of Approval and the Heart-Check mark represent symbols of quality from their respective organizations.
“Achieving certification recognizes UPMC Muncy as a leader in stroke care in north central Pennsylvania,” said Ron Reynolds, president, UPMC Muncy and UPMC Lock Haven. “It is a result of the efforts and commitment of our staff to providing the safest, most effective, and highest-quality care right here in our community hospital.”
UPMC Muncy underwent a rigorous on-site review when Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with national disease-specific care standards. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“Advanced Stroke Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend UPMC Muncy for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for stroke patients.”
