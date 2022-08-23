From Staff Reports
WILLIAMSPORT — John Kunkel, D.O., has joined the sports medicine team at UPMC, Williamsport.
Dr. Kunkel received his medical degree from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine, Biddeford, Me., and completed an orthopaedic surgery residency with Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa. Most recently, Dr. Kunkel completed an orthopaedic sports medicine surgery fellowship with Houston Methodist Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine, Houston, Texas, and worked with the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice University athletes, and NASA Astronaut Corps.
“I strive to treat each patient with an individualized treatment plan that utilizes a team approach; doctor, patient, therapists and trainers, working toward the goal of each patient returning to the lifestyle they want and achieving their goals,” said Dr. Kunkel. “I use my experience in working with high level professional athletes and NCAA Division I athletes to create the best possible treatment plan, consisting of the most up-to-date non-surgical and/or surgical techniques, in order to deliver professional athlete level of care to every single patient.”
Dr. Kunkel treats all conditions affecting the shoulders, knees and hips, including sports medicine care, trauma care, and care for degenerative conditions for adolescents and adults. He has a particular interest in complex knee conditions including multi-ligament reconstructions and cartilage preservation.
Dr. Kunkel joins the team of dedicated physicians, advanced practice providers, and support staff at the sports medicine clinic located at 1201 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Kunkel, call 570-321-2020. For more information about UPMC Orthopaedic Care and sports medicine services in north central Pa., visit UPMC.com/OrthoNCPA.