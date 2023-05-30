From Staff Reports
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC in North Central Pa. recently hosted a series of Stop the Bleed training courses with staff from Little LeagueÒ International. The training courses focused on skills to help manage traumatic bleeding injuries.
“Uncontrolled bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death from trauma in the United States and it takes less than five minutes for a person to bleed to death,” said Tony Bixby, chief, Susquehanna Regional EMS, and director, Prehospital Services, UPMC in North Central Pa. “Simple interventions, such as applying pressure to or packing a wound, or using a tourniquet, can make a lifesaving difference and our Stop the Bleed training is an easy way for individuals to learn some basic skills that can make a different when help is needed most.”
Stop the Bleed is one component of UPMC’s Minutes Matter, a community outreach program focused on providing community members with access to basic emergency information and education about life-saving interventions to promote effective bystander response. Minutes Matter empowers bystanders by not only teaching how to respond to common, life-threatening emergencies related to opioid overdose, mental health crisis, cardiac arrest, and uncontrolled bleeding, but also how to act and use an AED, Narcan, and a tourniquet, as well as how to administer effective CPR.
For more information on how you can get involved with UPMC’s Minutes Matter, visit MinutesMatter.UPMC.com.