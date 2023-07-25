UPMC Williamsport has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for rehabilitation services for stroke, spinal cord, and brain injury by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.
The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
“We are thrilled that our department has once again been reaccredited by The Joint Commission for our specialty rehabilitation services focusing on stroke recovery and spinal cord and brain injuries,” said Thomas Hoy, DPT, administrative director of neuroscience and rehabilitation at UPMC in North Central Pa.
“Our team’s efforts in providing the highest quality of care possible is highlighted by this recognition and we look forward to the continuation of serving our community with extraordinary standards of care.”
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients.
They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“As a heath care accreditor, The Joint Commission works with health care organizations across settings to help improve patient safety and quality of care through our expert resources and tools, innovative solutions and rigorous standards,” said Deborah Ryan, MS, RN, interim executive vice president, Accreditation and Certification Operations, The Joint Commission.
“We commend UPMC Williamsport’s Rehabilitation Institute for its commitment to advance safety and quality for all patients.”