From Staff Reports
Zachary Ritter, D.P.M., foot and ankle surgeon, UPMC in North Central Pa., is hosting a foot and ankle pain seminar on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. at The Cellars at Brookpark Farm, 50 Brookpark Circle, Lewisburg.
During the seminar, Dr. Ritter will discuss the impact of overuse injuries, along with routine foot and ankle problems that can be experienced by weekend warriors, and active seniors alike. Time is also scheduled for a question-and-answer session with participants and the surgeon.
The seminar is free and open to the public. Registration is required.
For more information or to register, visit UPMC.com/NCPAJointSeminar or call 570-321-2020.