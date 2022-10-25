Photo provided

Ronen Elefant, M.D., MBA, FACS, is a trauma surgeon and medical director of UPMC Trauma Care at UPMC Williamsport. As a Level II Trauma Center, UPMC Williamsport is part of the UPMC Trauma Care System, one of the largest trauma systems in Pennsylvania and one of the most comprehensive trauma systems, by scope and depth of services, in the nation. For more information on UPMC Williamsport’s Trauma Care services, visit UPMC.com/TraumaNCPA.