From Staff Reports
UPMC’s Renew You program is hosting a Fit & Fab morning of movement for women on Saturday, March 11, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the River Valley Regional YMCA, 641 Walnut St., Williamsport.
During the event, providers from UPMC and instructors from River Valley YMCA will offer health and wellness education in addition to exercise opportunities and fun activities. Healthy refreshments from Rise and Shine Nutrition and Kitchen Repose will also be offered, along with the chance to receive a UPMC giveaway for those who pre-register.
UPMC’s Renew You is a free membership program open to everyone ages 18 through 54 designed to motivate and inspire positive lifestyle changes. This program emphasizes total well-being by supporting a healthy mind, body, and spirit through engaging educational events.
To pre-register for the Fit & Fab event, call 814-274-5550. To learn more about Renew You and to sign-up for a membership, go to UPMC.com/RenewYou.