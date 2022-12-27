From Staff Reports
UPMC Williamsport, a U.S. News & World Report “High Performing Hospital for Maternity Care,” celebrates babies born this holiday season by wrapping them up in handmade Christmas tree hats and special onesies.
“We are so excited to celebrate the holiday newborns again this year along with the rest of the UPMC Magee-Womens network,” said Brenda Terry-Manchester, director, Women’s Services, UPMC in North Central Pa. “The newborns are the greatest gift of joy, not only for their parents, but for our team members who get to share these special moments with the families. An added bonus is celebrating on such a grand scale alongside our Magee colleagues across the system, representing a united front of world-class maternity care delivered at each participating labor and delivery unit.”
Babies born during the holiday season at UPMC hospitals in north central Pa. received donations, including a handmade Christmas tree hat created by Jane Wynn, leader of the Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church Prayer Shawl Ministry, and other community donors in addition to a special UPMC Magee-Womens onesie.