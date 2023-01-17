From staff reports
UPMC representatives held a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony to celebrate the phase one completion of UPMC Williamsport’s newly renovated inpatient rehabilitation unit.
This project wouldn’t be possible without the $3.5 million received in community donations to Susquehanna Health Foundation. This floor features 15 private patient rooms with private bathrooms and a new state-of-the-art rehabilitation gym. The entire project is expected to be finished by early 2024, including an additional 15 private rooms and rehabilitation gym.