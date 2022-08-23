From Staff Reports
Since 2020, local UPMC communities have benefitted from new programs, increased access and reducing wait times for services.
UPMC’s community benefits include contributions to the UPMC Muncy, UPMC Wellsboro, and UPMC Williamsport communities totaled more than $50 million in 2020.
Since 2019, UPMC Williamsport recruited more than 110 physicians to Lycoming County, increasing access to local care. The hospital now offers new specialty services, including Gynecologic Oncology, Interventional Radiology, and Orthopedic Trauma Surgery.
Over the last three years, UPMC hospitals in North Central Pa. implemented strategies to alleviate transportation limitations in rural communities, including telehealth to expand access to primary and specialty care. Between July 2019 and June 2021, UPMC Lock Haven added eight telehealth specialties, including endocrinology, neurology, and stroke. In 2021, UPMC Wellsboro added inpatient telehealth services for its Endocrinology and Pediatric Emergency departments
In partnership with UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital, UPMC hospitals in North Central Pa. established a new Addiction Medicine Department to help monitor and treat opioid addiction and substance use disorder.
Integrating Behavioral Health Care with Outpatient Services
UPMC hospitals in North Central Pa. are embedding behavioral health care into outpatient offices. UPMC Cole added behavioral health specialists to four primary care practices and UPMC Lock Haven located a behavioral health specialist in its McElhattan Outpatient Center.
Reducing wait times for consultations has been a priority for UPMC. Muncy’s TeleARC program provides virtual evaluation services to high-risk behavioral health patients who enter the Emergency Department. By leveraging telemedicine, the hospital can conduct assessments, create treatment plans, and enable quicker care transitions.
Offering education and support
Prescribing Healthy Behaviors: In 2019, UPMC Cole piloted the Wellness Prescription Program, which enables providers to prescribe healthy behaviors and care engagement with a wellness coach. Through this program, providers can extend care beyond office visits and support their patients’ lifestyles.
Empowering women to take control of their health: Spirit of Women, a free membership program, helps women play an active role in their health through educational events, newsletters, and outreach.
Connecting with seniors: Age Well encourages learning, camaraderie, and wellness for older adults. It also offers opportunities to build relationships with local health care providers. Over the past three years, UPMC staff visited senior centers and participated as keynote speakers at community events.
Supporting workplace wellness: Healthy Partners, an employer wellness program, encourages healthy behaviors. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Healthy Partners adapted to a virtual format, which offers educational videos and a self-guided program.
Raising Awareness of Trauma
In 2021, UPMC Williamsport attained Level II Trauma accreditation from the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation.
UPMC hospitals in North Central Pa. are educating the community about trauma injuries, gun violence, and interpersonal safety.
In 2021, UPMC Williamsport introduced a new ambulance bus, which can be used for mobile clinics, screenings, and for on-site help at major events in the communities UPMC serves. For its first use, the bus brought mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics to elderly and underserved populations.
Caring for the Community During COVID-19
Administering Vaccines: UPMC partnered with community organizations across the north central Pa. region to offer convenient and accessible COVID-19 vaccine clinics. As of November of 2021, UPMC had administered over 62,000 doses.
Testing Sites: UPMC established four regional collection centers to expand local testing. In addition, UPMC hospitals offer testing to patients before certain in-hospital procedures.
More information on the region available at: North Central Pennsylvnia (UPMC.com).