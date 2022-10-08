ELIZABETHVILLE — After the Indians won the first two sets, Upper Dauphin came back and won three straight sets to win 3-2. With the loss, Shamokin drops to 8-5.
Dana Burd lead with a team-high 20 assists.
Chloe Kalman had eight kills and two blocks. Mady Nolter finished with three kills and six aces. Autumn Kehler ended with four kills and 10 digs. Ava Bonshock finishes with five kills and nine digs. Molly Rossnock ends with seven kills and a block.
Set 1: S 27-25
Set 2: S 25-14
Set 3: UD 25-21
Set 4: UD 25-12
Set 5: UD 15-7