ELIZABETHVILLE — Upper Dauphin (5-10, 5-7) scored all four of their runs in the bottom of the second inning during the TVL contest. All four runs came from Scheffler, Grassmyer, Michael Nestor, and Brady Morgan. Scheffler finished with two RBIs, while Grassmyer and Landon Mace each had one.
For Juniata (6-8, 6-5), all three of their runs were scored by Carson Kepner, Ty Murphy, and Gage Harlon during a stretch between the second and fourth innings. Seth Laub, Mason Jones, and Wyatt Shellenberger each recorded an RBI for the Indians in the loss.
Upper Dauphin 4, Juniata 3
Juniata;011;100;0 — 3-6-0
U.Dauphin;040;000;X — 4-7-0
WP: Jonah Peterson. LP: Jordan Dickinson.
Upper Dauphin: Scheffler 1-for-4, double, run, 2 RBIs; Grassmyer 1-for-2, double, run, RBI; Landon Mace 1-for-2, double, RBI; Fetterhoff 1-for-3; Michael Nestor 1-for-3, run; Brady Morgan 2-for-3, run.
Juniata: Carson Kepner 0-for-1, run; Seth Laub 2-for-3, double, RBI; Jerret Condo 2-for-3, double; Mason Jones 2-for-3, double, RBI; Ty Murphy 1 run; Wyatt Shellenberger 0-for-3, RBI; Gage Harlon 1 run.