The Daily Item
The Uptown Music Collective’s summer enrollment week will be held Monday through Friday. Enrollment is open for both in-person and virtual private lessons on guitar, vocals, bass, keyboards and drums. The summer semester begins on May 2 and will run for 15 weeks.
The summer semester will see the continuation of in-person classes and workshops, as well as the Adult Music Program known as “AMP.” The program is specifically designed with adult students in mind, while still applying the collective’s music curriculum. Classes and workshops are offered at no additional charge to those students enrolled in private lessons at the Collective.
“The collective is always enrolling for private lessons,” said Uptown Music Collective Assistant Executive Director Jared Mondell. “Our enrollment weeks are the best time to get involved, but our doors are always open to those who want to connect with music.”
In the last 22 years, the Uptown Music Collective has grown to one of the area’s most highly respected, nonprofit, educational organizations. While the school is dedicated to providing a well-rounded education to students of all ages, it focuses many of its programs for students 10 to 18 years old. The Uptown Music Collective includes a “positive peer group, inspiring teachers, and a diverse multitude of performance opportunities.:
“The collective is a place of growth. A musical home where you learn where you stand with music, and what you want to take out of it,” says collective alum David Chubirka. “At the collective you not only learn how to play music. You learn to live and breathe it. The teachers here inspire you. Bring you to new levels of what you never thought you’d accomplish. Setting new goals for yourself every time you step foot in that building. Learning an instrument somewhere else just isn’t the same.”
There is no previous experience needed to enroll and take lessons. There are currently openings for students of all levels who are looking for private instruction. The school also offers financial assistance upon request and scholarship opportunities every year.
For more information about enrolling at the collective, call 570-329-0888, email Brendan Mondell at brendan@uptownmusic.org, or visit the Collective at www.uptownmusic.org