SUNBURY — If you see a bunch of children performing ninja-style moves, it’s because the former Edison School has a new training facility inside.
USA Ninja Challenge has opened its doors inside the former Edison Elementary School, at 700 N. Fourth Street, which was purchased by Strosser Baer Architects, LLC, earlier this year.
The firm will move its offices into the former school building after the major construction is complete, as well as rent a spot to city resident Chris Reis will be opening USA Ninja Challenge, which is a children’s program that offers fitness classes, gymnastics, climbing, cross-training, as well as other fitness activities.
Reis, who also owns Chris Reis State Farm Insurance, said he found the perfect spot for his new venture.
“We are so excited to finally have kids in the building,” Reis said. “It’s been more than 25 years since kids were inside here and we know they will love this activity and parents will love seeing the growth of their little ones doing things they didn’t know they were capable of.”
Reis said he met with Rocky Baer and Ted Strosser, owners of Strosser Baer Architects LLC, and worked out a deal for him to put his new business inside.
Reis said the 3,500 square foot space will offer children an obstacle course training facility.
Reis said he and his wife, Emily, wanted to start a new venture that had an impact on the community and do more for children in the Valley.
Reis said classes have started and there are still openings Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.
All classes are one hour long and are for ages 4 through 17, Reis said.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he is happy for Reis.
“I am happy to see another business opening in Sunbury and especially one that gets kids exercise and keeps them active,” Brosious said. “This shows people are willing to invest in Sunbury.”
For more information call 570-285-7461 or visit online www.ninjasunbury.com