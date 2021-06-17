SELINSGROVE — The United State Auto Club (USAC) Sprint Cars visited Selinsgrove Speedway for the first time in 50 years Thursday night, and Justin Grant won on night three of the Pennsylvania Eastern Storm.
Despite starting from outside the top five early, Chris Windom worked his way forward, and on lap 12 took over the lead with Grant in tow. Grant, from Ione, Califorina, blasted to the lead a few laps later.
Late in the race, Robert Ballou slid into Windom sending the second-place runner into the guardrail and ending his night.
Ballou tried to slide under Grant on the restart, but Grant stood tough, taking the win by three seconds over Ballou.
“On these big half miles, you are all running about the same speed,” Grant said. “I was running the cushion, but it got pushed all the way up to the fence. ... That was enough to show my nose to Chris. The next lap he tried to block me so I cut down and got by him.
“After that, I started worrying about the tires, but they held out.”
The win was the second for Grant — who had previously been to Selinsgrove Speedway — on the Eastern Storm Tour.
“I stopped by here a few years back and said, ‘Why aren’t we racing here?'" Grant said. "It's really great to get the first win in 50 years.”
Mitch Smith won 50 years ago, and his winning car is enshrined in the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing.
Windom set a new track record in time trials 19.506 seconds.
The USAC East Coast Sprint Cars also raced, and Briggs Danner won for the first time at the track and the fourth time this season.
The last time the East Coast Sprint Cars were at the speedway, Danner led all of the laps except for the last one.
Danner started to press for the lead on the restart after a second-lap caution, and took over first place on the low side of turn two.
Alex Bright drove to second on lap six, and tried to chase down Danner.
Through the middle of the race, Danner seemed to struggle, trying different lines that allowed the high-flying Bright to pull to his rear bumper. Bright, running the cushion, tagged the outside fence just enough to allow Danner to pull away and win by 1.724 seconds.
“I was driving like an idiot at the beginning of the race.” said the 19-year-old Danner. “I was up on the cushion. I pulled down, but didn’t know where anyone else was running.”
Early in the race, Steven Drevicki hit the third-turn fence and flipped wildly on the second lap. Drevicki who is a three-time champion was uninjured.
Also Thursday, Windom set a new track record in time trials — 19.506 seconds.
USAC 410 Sprints – 23 Entries
30-Lap A-Main: 1) 4 Justin Grant 2) 12 Robert Ballou 3) 77M CJ Leary 4) 9K Kevin Thomas Jr. 5) 69 Brady Bacon 6) 20 Alex Bright 7) 21AZ Jake Swanson 8) 21 Carmen Perigo 9) 3R Mark Smith 10) 22 Chase Johnson 11) 39 Shane Cottle 12) 19AZ Tanner Thorson 13) 33M Matt Westfall 14) 19S Steven Drevicki 15) 19 Chris Windom 16) 28 Brandon Mattox 17) 5S Chase Stockon 18) 5N Paul Nienhiser 19) 47 Charles Davis Jr. 20) 5 Logan Seavey 21) 5G Briggs Danner 22) 52 Isaac Chapple
Heat Winners: Briggs Danner, Tanner Thorson, Robert Ballou
Time Trials: 1) 19 Chris Windom 19.506 2) 69 Brady Bacon 19.607 3) 5 Logan Seavey 19.615 4) 4 Justin Grant 19.761 5) 19AZ Tanner Thorson 19.891 6) 77M CJ Leary 7) 9K Kevin Thomas Jr. 20.109 8) 20 Alex Bright 20.142 9) 22 Chase Johnson 20.218 10) 47 Charles Davis Jr. 20.222 11) 39 Shane Cottle 20.224 12) 21 Carmen Perigo 20.364 13) 33M Matt Westfall 20.391 14) 19S Steven Drevicki 20.489 15) 12 Robert Ballou 20.516 16) 5G Briggs Danner 20.660 17) 3R Mark Smith 20.669 18) 5S Chase Stockon 20.690 19) 5N Paul Nienhiser 20.690 20) 21AZ Jake Swanson 20.753 21) 28 Brandon Mattox 20.894 22) 52 Isaac Chapple DNT 23) 7 Timmy Buckwalter DNT
USAC East Coast Sprints – 18 Entries
20-Lap A-Main: 1) 5G Briggs Danner 2) 20 Alex Bright 3) 17M Christain Bruno 4) 88J Joey Amantea 5) 7 Ed Aiken 6) 3BC Nash Ely 7) 17J Jonathan Swanson 8) 117 David Swanson 9) 33W Michael Walter 10) 57 Damon Paul 11) 21K Tommy Kunsman 12) 11 Mike Thompson 13) 07 Colby Womer 14) 67 Jason Cherry 15) 12W Troy Fraker 16) 19 Steven Drevicki 17) 3H Heidi Hedin 18) 19A Brody Adamsky
Heat Winners: Briggs Danner, Alex Bright