LEWISBURG — A wildlife disease biologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services said the removal and relocation of ducks from the Fairground Road Park in East Buffalo Township involve domestic waterfowl that have mixed in with the wild birds.
Kyle Van Why, who is working with East Buffalo Township, said the removal does not have anything to do with disease sampling, but rather the township is concerned there are too many birds using the site. Township officials at last month's public meeting announced the removal of ducks from the township park.
"Since we are likely to have domestic birds captured with the wild birds the township is considering removing them to help alleviate some of the problems," said Why. "In the past we have worked with the relocation of domestic birds if we can find a suitable site, but with high pathogenic avian influenza, we have to be careful not to be unnaturally moving disease to a location where other birds or poultry could be affected so that option is still being evaluated. If birds are relocated we can not provide information on the site, primarily due to it often being private property and it could cause trespass issues by people trying to visit the location."
Why said the USDA program conducts avian influenza sampling of wild birds annually. East Buffalo Township has been a capture site since about 2015.
"Annually — usually in the winter — we capture birds at the site using a net launcher and swab them in an effort to determine what strains of avian influenza, which ducks traditionally carry, as well as looking for High Pathogenic Avian Influenza which is a more deadly strain of the virus and can cause mortality in wild birds but is a high risk to domestic poultry," said Why. "In the winter of 2022 HPAI was identified in the US and it is spread across the country. Pennsylvania has been impacted with it identified in multiple wild species of birds but also affecting backyard poultry and commercial poultry as well."
He added, "Wild waterfowl seem to be somewhat asymptotic and we have recorded minimal mortalities in most locations even though we have tested birds that have tested positive (though live capture and hunter harvest samples)."
This disease can have substantial impacts on poultry and the goal of sampling wild birds is to determine where the disease might be in the state and if there are any new strains occurring, said Why.
"As far as the capture goes we traditionally capture birds and sample them onsite, with a focus on wild birds, said Why. "This is not an onsite test. We need to send it to a lab. Because Avian Influenza circulates in wild birds we are using them for surveillance. If HPAI was found at the site we would monitor the site for sick or dead birds in the future, and ask that any place that has sick or dead waterfowl report them."
Dawn Moore, the founder of Save the Geese Bloomsburg, said earlier this week she wants to rally citizens of the township to stop the removal of the ducks. Moore, in collaboration with Duck Defenders and In Defense of Animals, has already made shirts and yard signs, some of which are already displayed on Fairground Road near the park.
The public meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday at the municipal building, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg.