Debbie Taylor, library assistant, and Ralpho Township Public Library Director, Dean Wade Slusser look over one of the many boxes of books that they have ready for the used book sale. The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 2 and 3, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 4 at All Home Days Park, Elysburg.