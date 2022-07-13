Contrary to what a Pennsylvania Game Commission representative stated in “Why more Pa. hunters are using crossbows since they became legal statewide in 2009” (July 10), increased crossbow hunting has most certainly had a negative impact on deer.
Most hunting industry estimates put the “wound rate” for hunting with traditional archery equipment at an astounding 50%, meaning that for every deer killed outright, another escapes with his or her injuries and suffers a prolonged, painful death. And a recent article on the website Bowhunting admitted, “The physics of the crossbow make it difficult to steady when shooting, which makes the crossbow less accurate than the vertical bow.”
Less accuracy means even more animal suffering.
In addition to being cruel, hunting results in higher numbers of deer. Deer reproduce based on food and habitat availability. After a hunt, the spike in both results in increased breeding and more sets of twins. And when hunters kill off natural predators such as coyotes, the deer population increases further.
There is some good news for deer: the steady decline in hunter numbers. Let’s hope that continues.
Michelle Reynolds,
Research specialist, hunting & wildlife issues, The PETA Foundation