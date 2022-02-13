On Feb. 16, it will be 30 years since the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley (UUCSV) held its Charter Sunday in the Priestley Memorial Chapel on Front Street in Northumberland. Thirty-one people signed the membership book that day, many more signed that year to become charter members. Over the years the congregation has grown to a membership of more than 125.
The first Unitarian congregation in Northumberland was started in 1794 when the Rev. Joseph Priestley, famed theologian and chemist, moved to Northumberland from his native England. The historic chapel on Front Street was built in his honor in 1834. Eventually that congregation died out. The chapel was used over the years for other purposes. It was maintained and eventually restored by a group of local people, the Priestley Chapel Associates.
In May of 1961 the American Unitarian Association and the Universalist Church of America merged and became the Unitarian Universalist Association. Each was a church of free faith, with no creed, and both had a strong policy of congregational autonomy.
In 1990, the Rev. John C. Morgan, a UU minister, came to the area to start a new UU congregation. The congregation began using the chapel for services in the summer of 1991 and a new heating system was installed which allowed for year-round services to be held there.
For meeting space and for children’s religious education, the congregation purchased the house next door to the chapel. As they grew, they moved to 80 King Street. By 2008 UUCSV had outgrown the house and the chapel, and the congregation moved to their present location at 265 Point Township Drive.
In 2022, there are 1,043 UU congregations worldwide. They are guided by seven principles which include a belief in the worth of every person, a free and responsible search for truth and meaning, and an understanding that we are part of an interdependent web of existence.
“One of the things that drew me to the UU faith tradition is that we ask questions and reflect upon our beliefs,” said Wanda Clark, president of the congregation. “While grounded in liberal Christian traditions, UU’s embrace Eastern and Western religions and philosophies as well as our seven principles. It makes me hopeful to know that there are thousands of people working toward similar goals, with similar values and that our shared experience is much more powerful than any one small group working alone. I am honored to be in a leadership role with UUCSV.”
UUCSV is a regional church serving people from many nearby towns and counties and welcomes people of all races, creeds, and orientations. Services are held every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. They have been online by Zoom through most of the pandemic. However, starting in February, services will be both in-person and online. There is a vibrant religious education program for children and for adults. More information can be found at https://www.uucsv.org/. Their recently revised mission statement is “To awaken love and justice in our lives, in our communities, and in our world.”
Over the years the congregation has been active locally. They helped start a local coffeehouse with live music once a month, held huge yard sales, worked with a local backpack program to provide food for school children, and started several charities. When Hurricane Sandy devastated Staten Island, UUCSV raised money and sent gift cards for groceries to a congregation there for distribution to people in need.
Lenore Askew, who has been active in the congregation from the days of the first planning meetings, said recently, “It’s hard to believe that it is already thirty years since we began UUCSV in the Valley. It is an honor to have been there in the beginning and to watch it grow into the vibrant congregation it is today.”
Following the June 2021 retirement of their previous minister, the Rev. Ann Keeler Evans, UUCSV is now being served by an Interim Minister, the Rev. Kenneth Hurto, who commented recently: “In the olden days, time’s passing was marked by a ‘generation.’ This is usually understood to be 25 to 30 years. This month the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley celebrates a generation of ministry to the Valley, carrying on a tradition begun by the Rev. Dr. Joseph Priestley after he settled in Northumberland in 1794, many generations ago. After 30 years, a steadfast loyalty to reason, freedom of conviction, and a ministry of universal love continues well with this generation. I congratulate our congregation for its witness.”