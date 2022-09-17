MILTON — Milton resident Jay Powell was appointed to fill a vacant Milton Borough Council seat at Wednesday night’s public meeting.
Powell, a retired postal worker, was selected to replace Ruben Medina, from the fourth ward. Medina resigned last month because he was moving out of the ward he was elected in and cannot continue to serve.
“There was not a whole lot of interest for the position,” said council vacancy board member Dick Specht. “We knew him, and we approached him about filling the position.”
Medina was elected in November to a four-year term. Powell, who did not attend the meeting, will serve until 2023 and must run for election next year.
All applicants had to live in the fourth ward; be at least 18-years-old; and a registered voter. Applicants must reside in the fourth ward for at least one year.
Powell’s appointment was passed 6-1 with one abstention. Councilman Joe Morales voted against the appointment with Councilman John Pfeil withholding his vote.
Morales, who attended the meeting via Zoom, said he didn’t have enough information on Powell.
“There was another candidate who threw her hat in the ring (before the last meeting),” said Morales. “I am curious why the vacancy was given back to the vacancy board. I thought she was a really good candidate.”
Pfeil said he abstained because he knows nothing about Powell.