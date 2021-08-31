Blood donations are not separated based on vaccination status, Red Cross and others tasked with overseeing donations said.
According to the Red Cross the organization is following FDA blood donation eligibility guidance for those who receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
According to Dr. Kip Kuttner, of the Medical Director for the Miller-Keystone Blood Center, blood banks do not differentiate and there have been no problems by any recipients of vaccinated blood.
Department of Health spokesperson Amber Liggett had a similar response.
“The vaccinated and unvaccinated blood is not separated and there are no regulations with separating vaccinated and unvaccinated blood,” Liggett said.
Martha Marks, Blood Bank Manager at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, also said blood is not separated.
“Individuals who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 can donate blood as long as they are symptom-free and feeling well at the time of the donation,” Marks said. “An individual who has received a COVID-19 vaccine will produce antibodies to the spike protein of the virus, but not the nucleocapsid protein, which will only occur in the event of a COVID-19 infection. We do not separate the blood of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, and patients do not choose which blood we use for blood transfusions. Donating blood is directly lifesaving. It is essential to ensuring community health.”
Eligible blood donors who are unsure of what type of COVID-19 vaccine they received must wait two weeks before giving blood, the regulations state.
“Deferral times for donations may vary depending on which brand of vaccine you received. If you’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll need to provide the manufacturer name when you come to donate,” the website regulations state. “In most cases, there is no deferral time for individuals who received a COVID-19 vaccine as long as they are symptom-free and feeling well at the time of donation.”