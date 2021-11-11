Hospital emergency department workers are going through the same problems they have for a long time — patients using the ER as a primary care physician replacement.
This practice has increased wait times in the past.
In the present, the problem is being compounded by a global pandemic and staffing shortages.
New COVID-19 infections in the Susquehanna Valley have been elevated for weeks. A significant surge in serious cases could overwhelm hospitals, doing what mask mandates and the statewide shutdown held at bay last winter.
The most frustrating part of this dangerous situation is that it is largely avoidable.
Emergency is in the department name for a reason.
If you didn’t have to call 911, your ailment might be better suited for an urgent care clinic or an appointment with a primary care physician.
Secondly, unless you have a valid medical or religious reason not to, get vaccinated against COVID-19.
In Pennsylvania, October was the fourth-most infectious month and sixth-most deadly month of the now 21-month global pandemic.
Infections are lower in November, but the state is still averaging more than 4,000 in November as they did in all of October.
Unvaccinated individuals are prolonging the pandemic.
From January through August, hospitalizations for severe COVID-19 symptoms were 12 times higher in unvaccinated persons age 18 or older, nine times higher in people age 65 or older and 14 times higher in those age 18-49, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Hospitalizations remain high and straining ERs, intensive care units and staff. More than 2,000 COVID patients have been hospitalized in Pennsylvania every day since Sept. 7. In the Valley, at least 100 patients have been treated at Geisinger in Danville and Shamokin and Evangelical Community Hospital in 16 of the last 17 days.
The CDC data analysis also revealed that the unvaccinated were 11.3 times more likely to die after contracting COVID-19 and 6.1 times more likely to test positive than vaccinated individuals.
There is some good news. More than 13 million shots have been administered in Pennsylvania, including more than 1 million booster shots. In the first few days children ages 5-11 were eligible, state Health officials reported more than 18,000 shots had been administered, including more than 1,000 across Geisinger’s footprint.
Stay healthy. Stay alive. Keep our hospitals from being overloaded.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by News Editor Eric Pehowic.