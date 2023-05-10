Valerie Mae (Allen) Williams, 58, a mom, a wife, and a woman who loved Jesus, ascended into Heaven with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at home peacefully, reuniting with her first-born son, Joshua.
She was born Feb. 14, 1965, in Lockport, NY, a daughter of the late Alvin and Ruth (Wood) Allen.
Valerie was a graduate of Starpoint High School and Roberts Wesleyan College.
Valerie was a dedicated nurse, and one who her family, friends and coworkers looked up to for her genuinely caring manner, her humility, her knowledge, her friendship, and her fellowship.
Valerie is survived by her husband of 32 years, Dan Williams; son, Caleb Williams; sister, Kathryn (Keith) Hibbard; two brothers, David (Candy) Allen and Larry (Jeanine) Allen; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and beloved puppy dog, Sadie Mae.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Valerie’s Life at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 21, at Southern Columbia High School Auditorium, 800 Southern Dr., Catawissa, PA 17820 with Pastor Doug Williams officiating.
Burial will be private in Pine Hill Cemetery, Elysburg.
The family will provide flowers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship, 53 Blue Hill, Northumberland, PA 17857.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville. www.visneski.com.