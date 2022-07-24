MIDDLEBURG — People talk about an artist’s eye, but perhaps more important is the artist’s ability to really hear what clients are asking when they commission a painting.
Valerie Moyer, of Beaver Springs, is the kind of artist whose paintings remind people of happy times and places. Sixteen of her prints of Snyder County scenes have been chosen to decorate the walls of the newly renovated Snyder County Courthouse.
“It’s really nice to have hometown pictures, on the walls of the hometown courthouse, painted by the hometown artist,” Moyer said.
“It definitely adds something special to the courthouse and the annex to highlight some of the gems in Snyder County that Valerie so eloquently highlights,” said Snyder County Commissioner Adam Ewig. “She’s been a delight to work with.”
Moyer’s work was brought to the attention of Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz when he received a calendar featuring her artwork from Congressman Fred Keller (PA-12), who had commissioned hundreds of calendars for Christmas presents. At the time, the Snyder County Courthouse was renovating the former M&T Bank next door to create office space.
Kantz approached Moyer about using her Snyder County scenes to bring life to the blank walls of the Courthouse annex. She brought a number of samples to the commissioners, and they chose 16.
“I think Snyder County has tremendous talent here in the area, and Valerie is just a prime example of that talent,” Commissioner Chuck Steininger said.
“There are so many beautiful places to paint,” Moyer said, mentioning covered bridges, spring houses and barns. “I feel a calling to preserve these buildings of significant historical interest. They’re not making most of these buildings anymore.”
She’s known for stopping by the side of a road to photograph an eye-catching tree, house or flock of ducks on a pond, and she appreciates the opportunity to showcase her work where so many people can enjoy it.
“I’m so grateful indeed for their kindness and support,” she said of the commissioners. “It has been an honor to have my work chosen, and it’s given me the opportunity to use the gift God has given me.”
Capturing memories
Moyer was once commissioned to paint a picture of a McClure woman’s childhood home, which over the years had fallen into a state of neglect.
“She wanted a painting of how it looked when she grew up in it,” Moyer said.
So Moyer cleaned it up. She “trimmed the hedges,” reproduced the woman’s mother’s prize-winning lilies near the front porch, added the mother’s and father’s chairs on the porch, and on the laundry line out back hung the father’s shirt and the mother’s apron. The woman was delighted.
“She made prints and gave them as Christmas gifts to her siblings, who opened them to tears,” Moyer said.
That’s one of the things customers value most in a custom painting, the ability to recreate what is important to a person’s feelings — the house, the flowers, the mailbox — and omit the things that detract from those feelings, like peeling paint or an air conditioner in the window.
“I can make it look like their dream home,” Moyer said.
“Valerie Moyer is one of the most talented artists I know,” said Karen Teichman, who helped form the Artisan Corner Co-op, in Mifflinburg. “She sees a building, home or landscape and creates a beautiful work of art. She is a talented fine artist.”
Working in her studio with acrylic paint on stretched canvass, it takes Moyer two to three weeks to complete a painting. When her husband suggested about a dozen years ago that she needed a trademark, she started adding a rabbit to almost every painting.
If she’s painting a house on commission, she matches the number of birds in the painting to the number of family members in the house. If she’s painting a church, she sometimes adds three birds, representing the Holy Trinity.
A person who appreciates history, Moyer had minors in history and art history when she earned her bachelor of fine arts at Kutztown University and studied at Moore College of Art, in Philadelphia.
“I have painted my whole life,” she said. “It’s like breathing.”
She painted eight murals in Vinnie’s Pizza & Italian Family Restaurant, in Middleburg. In Beaver Springs, she once painted a sycamore tree that she’d had her eye on for a long time. When she finally finished it, she learned the owner of the property, Mona, had died the same hour she applied the finishing touches to her painting.
“A friend bought that original painting from me and gave it to Warren (Mona’s husband),” Moyer said. “I then gave each of their two grown children a print.”
That’s another thing people love about paintings, the ability to reproduce them into framed prints, greeting cards and other items. Moyer relies on Heritage Printing & Design, in Mifflinburg, for her reprints and is happy with their work. She will create a large painting of the Snyder County Courthouse for the reception area of the commissioners’ office, and they plan on purchasing the copyright and using that painting on their letterhead and other formal papers.
“I have been so blessed with a lot of supportive clients,” Moyer said. “The support this community has shown me has been more than I deserve.”
Recently she has been working on paintings of a Victorian home in Freeburg for two sisters. Unbeknownst to them, Moyer decided to show a light in the window of their deceased parents’ bedroom, another thoughtful touch reflecting her ability to hear what her customers want.
“These are people’s homes,” she said. “This is what they spent their life’s energy and dreams with, and I want to capture that. I want to bring feelings of peace, warm memories, calmness and tranquility.”
