SELINSGROVE — Milton and Shikellamy each won three events Saturday on the girls' side of the Don Wilhour Selinsgrove Classic.
On the boys' side, the host Seals and Southern Columbia both grabbed three event wins.
Janae Bergey won the 100- and 200-meter dashes for the Black Panthers girls. Mo Reiner and Mackenzie Lopez finished first and second, respectively, in the javelin.
For the Shikellamy girls, Alyssa Keeley won the 800, and Emma Bronowicz cleared 10 feet to take first in the pole vault. Keeley teamed with Elli Ronk, Olivia Solomon and Bri Hennett to capture the 3,200 relay.
The only other Valley winner in the girls meet was Mount Carmel's Avery Dowkus, who was first in the shot put with a heave of 38-10.
Selinsgrove's boys swept the throws. Max Maurer won the shot put (47-3) and discus (154-9), and Aiden Shay (165-9) had the best javelin throw.
For the Tigers, Jake Rose claimed the 110 hurdles (14.28) and long jump (22-1), and Braeden Wisloski won the 100 in 10.98 seconds.
Milton and Shamokin each had a pair of first places.
Xavier Minium cleared 6-0 to win the high jump, and Ryan Bickhart finished the 1,600 in 4:30.29 for the Black Panthers.
For the Indians, Carter Smink was first in the 300 hurdles (42.01), and Colton Lynch won the 400 (50.9).
Shikellamy's team of Ryan Williams, Joniel Bruno, Tim Gale and Chase Morgan closed the meet with a win in the 1,600 relay (3:34.95).
DON WILHOUR SELINSGROVE CLASSIC
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. Shikellamy A, 10:08.5; 2. Selinsgrove A, 10:26.27; 3. Southern Columbia A, 10:27.84; 4. Elk Lake A, 10:28.87; 5. Danville A, 10:39.90; 6. Hughesville A, 10:44.58. 100 hurdles: 1. Zentner, Bloomsburg, 16.99; 2. Parise, Selinsgrove, 17.01; 3. Pyle, Midd-West, 17.13; 3. Irion, Montoursville, 17.13; 5. Weber, Mifflinburg, 17.15; 6. Gardner, Hughesville, 17.39. 100: 1. Bergey, Milton, 12.98; 2. Walker, Jersey Shore, 13.27; 2. Augment, Selinsgrove, 13.27; 4. Gearinger, Central Columbia, 13.32; 4. Haley, Wyalusing, 13.32; 6. Corson, Jersey Shore, 13.33. Pole vault: 1. Bronowicz, Shikellamy, 10-0; 2. Drogan, Bloomsburg, 9-0; 3. Snyder, Central Columbia, 8-6; 4. Davis, Montoursville, J8-6; 5. Weatherill, Central Columbia, 8-0; 6. Cieslukowski, Warrior Run, J8-0. Shot put: 1. Dowkus, Mount Carmel, 38-10; 2. Maafu, Williamsport, 36-9; 3. Bussey, Shikellamy, 34-1.5; 4. Kopitsky, Mount Carmel, 32-5; 5. Shek, Milton, 32-1; 6. Stapleton, Selinsgrove, 31-11.5. 400 relay: 1. Central Columbia A, 51.39; 2. Shikellamy A, 52.16; 3. Milton A, 52.17; 4. Jersey Shore A, 52.85; 5. Bloomsburg A, 52.93; 6. Mifflinburg A, 53.05. 1600: 1. Aikey, Bloomsburg, 5:14.41; 2. Jones, Elk Lake, 5:29.25; 3. Bronson, Athens, 5:33.09; 4. Bartholomew, Danville, 5:35.12; 5. Hale, Williamsport, 5:41.12; 6. Bronson, Athens, 5:42.33. Long jump: 1. Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 16-3; 2. Hoover, Shikellamy, 15-7; 3. Thompson, Athens, 15-5.5; 4. Gehret, Southern Columbia, 15-4.75; 5. Parise, Selinsgrove, 15-4.25; 6. Dewyer, Milton, 15-1.75. Javelin: 1. Reiner, Milton, 118-8; 2. Lopez, Milton, 113-6; 3. Badger, Montoursville, 112-09; 4. Holmes, Williamsport, 107-7; 5. Minnier, Shikellamy, 102-5; 6. Johnston, Southern Columbia, 101-9. High jump: 1. Zentner, Bloomsburg, 4-10; 2. Ely, Wyalusing, J4-10; 3. Weatherhill, Central Columbia, 4-8; 3. Michaels, Shikellamy, 4-8; 5. Beishline, Central Columbia, J4-8; 5. Rolston, Greenwood, J4-8. 400: 1. Saul, Montoursville, 1:00.03; 2. Aument, Selinsgrove, 1:01.93; 3. Ronk, Shikellamy, 1:02.24; 4. Savitski, Southern Columbia, 1:02.41; 5. Molina-Shuman, Selinsgrove, 1:03.94; 6. Mylin, Bloomsburg, 1:03.44. 300 hurdles: 1.Walker, Athens, 49.49; 2. Weber, Mifflinburg, 49.58; 3. Irion, Montoursville, 50.64; 4. Grissom, Williamsport, 50.75; 5. Rebuck, Central Columbia, 50.77; 6. Parise, Selinsgrove, 50.88. Triple jump: 1. Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 34-8; 2. Walker, Jersey Shore, 34-5; 3. Weatherill, Central Columbia, 32-9; 4. Shuck, Mifflinburg, 31-10; 5. Hoover, Shikellamy, 31-7; 6. Heckman, Midd-West, 30-10. 200: 1. Bergey, Milton, 27.15; 2. Aument, Selinsgrove, 27.38; 3. Stout, Central Columbia, 27.44; 4. Bieber, Hughesville, 27.55; 5. Haley, Wyalusing, 27.63; 6. Corson, Jersey Shore, 27.92. 800: 1. Keeley, Shikellamy, 2:24.71; 2. Moncavage, Southern Columbia, 2:25.66; 3. Fry, Selinsgrove, 2:27.90; 4. Hoover, Midd-West, 2:29.57; 5. Bronson, Athens, 2:31.34; 6. Blake, Central Columbia, 2:33.01. 3200: Aikey, Bloomsburg, 11:12.93; 2. Kruskie, Selinsgrove; 3. Hennett, Shikellamy, 11:42.01; 4. Dunkleberger, Warrior Run, 11:44.80; 5. Bartholomew, Danville, 12:04.88; 6. Bronson, Athens, 12:40.87. 1600 relay: 1. Central Columbia 4:09.73; 2. Selinsgrove; 3. Shikellamy; 4. Hughesville; 5. Williamsport; 6. Athens. Discus: 1. Maafu, Williamsport, 94-10; 2. Bussey, Shikellamy, 93-6; 3. Bartlow, Athens, 93-0; 4. Massey, Shikellamy, 91-5; 5. Donlan, Southern Columbia, 89-6; 6. Kopitsky, Mount Carmel, 89-2.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. Hughesville A, 8:23.45; 2. Shikellamy A, 8:33.53; 3. Midd-West A, 8:38.83; 4. Williamsport A, 8:44.56; 5. Jersey Shore A, 8:44.83; 6. Shamokin A, 8:45.53. 110 hurdles: 1. Rose, Southern Columbia, 14.28; 2. Smink, Shamokin, 15.80; 3. Robinson, Montgomery, 15.89; 4. Harden, Williamsport, 15.91; 5. Schans, Montoursville, 16.42; 6. Burdett, Loyalsock, 16.62. 100: 1. Wisloski, Southern Columbia, 10.98; 2. Sims, Williamsport, 10.99; 3. Morgan, Shikellamy, 11.26; 4. Bruno, Shikellamy, 11.38; 5. Pombor, Williamsport, 11.44; 6. Minium, Milton, 11.48. High jump: 1. Minium, Milton, 6-0; 2. Arnold, Southern Columbia, J-6-0; 3. Schans, Montoursville, 5-10; 4. Christman, Southern Columbia, 5-8; 4. Yoder, Mifflinburg, 5-8; 6. Cook, Milton, J5-8; 6. Stebila, Selinsgrove, J5-8. 1600: 1. Bickhart, Milton, 4:30.29; 2. Gavitt, Hughesville, 4:32.05; 3. Dreese, Mifflinburg, 4:42.12; 4. Cassell, Greenwood, 4:42.88; 5. Francis, Jersey Shore, 4:43.29. 6. Zellers, Shikellamy, 4:48.63. 400 relay: 1. Williamsport A, 43.60; 2. Shikellamy A, 44.62; 3. Mount Carmel A, 44.86; 4. Selinsgrove A, 45.54; 5. Mifflinburg A, 45.76; 6. Central Columbia A, 46.64. Long jump: 1. Rose, Southern Columbia, 22-1; 2. Macdonald, Williamsport, 21-1.5; 3. Breed, Mifflinburg, 20-4; 4. Slaughter, Williamsport, 19-10; 5. Hackenberger, Selinsgrove, 19-9; 6. Aument, Selinsgrove, 19-6. Shot put: 1. Maurer, Selinsgrove, 47-3; 2. Zular, Shamokin, 45-11; 3. Antonyuk, Mifflinburg, 45-10; 4. Geiser, Shikellamy, 45-9; 5. Kelley, Mount Carmel, 45-4; 6. Bennett, Greenwood, 45-0. 400: 1. Lynch, Shamokin, 50.90; 2. Gale, Shikellamy, 51.87; 3. Quintana, Loyalsock, 52.53; 4. Goundie, Selinsgrove, 53.36. 5. Solomon, Midd-West, 53.38; 6. Delbaugh, Shamokin, 53.49. 300 hurdles: 1. Smink, Shamokin, 42.01; 2. Bradley, Central Columbia, 42.45; 3. Wagner, Selinsgrove, 42.47; 4. Martin, Shikellamy, 43.55; 5. Schans, Montoursville, 43.57; 6. Robinson, Montgomery, 44.01. 800: 1. Foust, Hughesville, 2:02.29; 2. Cassell, Greenwood, 2:03.93; 3. Carapelluci, Shamokin, 2:04.77; 4. Williams, Shikellamy, 2:04.78; 5. Lee, Selinsgrove, 2:05.26; 6. Way, Elk Lake, 2:06.85. Triple jump: 1. Heard, Bloomsburg, 41-10; 2. McCormack, Warrior Run, 41-6; 3. Kline, Williamsport, 41-3; 4. Oswald, Wyalusing, 40-2; 5. Reed, Loyalsock, 40-0; 6. Feliciano, Mount Carmel, 39-5. Pole vault: 1. McKibben, Montoursville, 13-0; 2. Packer, Shikellamy, 12-0; 3. Eberhart, Montoursville, 11-6; 4. Alleman, Shamokin, 11-0; 5. Hallman, Shikellamy, J11-0; 6. Reed, Williamsport, 10-6. 200: Sims, Williamsport, 22.25; 2. Wisloski, Southern Columbia, 22.90; 3. Minium, Milton, 23.23; 4. Aviles, Milton, 23.34; 5. Rodkey, Selinsgrove, 23.42; 6. Solomon, Midd-West, 23.73. 3200: 1. Gavitt, Hughesville, 11:13.30; 2. Sterling, Meadowbrook Christian, 11:13.33; 3. Wiley, Williamsport, 11:21.60; 4. Cummins, Greenwood, 11:21.87; 5. Dunkelberger, Shikellamy, 11:24.50; 6. Fuhrey, Wyalusing, 11:24.51. 1600 relay: 1. Shikellamy A, 3:34.95; 2. Shamokin A, 3:35.82; 3. Selinsgrove A, 3:36.65; 4. Jersey Shore A, 3:38.04; 5. Hughesville A, 3:38.99; 6. Williamsport A, 3:42.04. Javelin: 1. Shay, Selinsgrove, 165-9; 2. Arnold, Southern Columbia, 155-5; 3. Snyder, Milton, 154-2; 4. Antonyuk, Mifflinburg, 149-10; 5. Barnes, Montoursville, 149-9; 6. Macaluso, Shamokin, 148-6. Discus: 1. Maurer, Selinsgrove, 154-9; 2. Laver, Williamsport, 144-8; 3. Antonyuk, Mifflinburg, 134-9; 4. Macaluso, Shamokin, 131-3; 5. Farronato, Mount Carmel, 125-10; 6. Turber, Shikellamy, J125-10.