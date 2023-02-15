The Daily Item
Led by returning champion Emma Fetterman of Shikellamy, 29 high school bowlers from the region and 11 teams have qualified for the Eastern Pennsylvania Regional Championship.
The two-day event is set for March 3-4 at Leisure Lanes in Lancaster and 222 Dutch Lanes in Ephrata. The singles competition is March 3 with the team tournament on the final day.
Sixteen local girls from the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference and 13 boys have qualified. The top 12 averages in the league automatically secured bids and at-large bids went to boys who averaged 196.89 pins per game and girls who had averages better than 158.05.
League champion Shikellamy leads the girls’ team qualifiers, followed by Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove, Midd-West and Milton. On the boys’ side, champion Danville, Selinsgrove, Mifflinburg, Lewisburg and Milton have qualified.
Since 2008, the Shikellamy girls have won four state titles — most recently in 2021 — and finished second four other times, including last year.
Shikellamy heads to regionals after a perfect 35-0 regular season. In addition to qualifying as a team, Shikellamuy has five individual qualifiers, including the top three in Fetterman (231.19 average), Shanna Kimball (205.43) and Makayla Grenell (199.81). Also qualifying for the Braves are Ariana Woodcock (196.43) and Kennedy Rudy (190.38).
Mifflinburg also has five qualifiers, including automatic qualifier Kamden Hockenbroch and her 176.95 average. Also heading to regionals are Hannah Arnold, Chelsea Miller, Gracie Hackenberg and Morgan Traver.
Selinsgrove has two qualifiers — Brooklyn and Katrina Scholl as does Midd-West — Paige Aucker and Ava Hoover. Danville’s Abby Crumb also will play at regionals.
The top 12 averages for both divisions have an automatic bid so they were listed on the final standing sheets for the league.
All 12 of the PHAC automatic qualifiers on the boys’ side are from Valley schools, led by top qualifier Kyle Beward of Midd-West, the Mustangs’ only qualifier. His average of 215.38 was five pins ahead of Danville’s Talan Walton (210.48). Danville’s Nick Kohler also qualified with a top-12 average.
Selinsgrove will have four qualifiers, while Mifflinburg, Milton and Lewisburg each had two.
Representing the Seals will be Ben Rowan, Owen Hoot, Jeremiah Girton and Noah Heckman. Miffinburg’s Ethan Miller and Derek Hackenberg, Milton’s Eli Russell and Jaznick Hoover and Lewisburg’s Nathaniel Gabel and Kerrick Walter also all qualified. Hoover finished just outside the top-12 but earned a bid with his 198.19 average. Hoover had the highest game in league play this year with a 280.