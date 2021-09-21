SUNBURY — Two Valley companies finally received a long-awaited award and celebrates a combined 70 years in business Tuesday night.
Meck-Tech, INC., and Diversified Construction celebrated a duel anniversary Tuesday night at Eclipse Craft Brewing Co., in downtown Sunbury, as well as receive an award from the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, for the 2019 business of the year.
The event was packed with various Valley leaders, including state Rep. Lynda Culver, of Sunbury, and Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Garrett.
Culver delivered a proclamation to Meck-Tech, Inc., and Diversified Construction, owner, Arthur Thomas.
“To be in business this long speaks for itself,” Culver said. “To be able to acknowledge all of these years in business is incredible.”
Thomas said he was thrilled to have a big turnout of people as part of the celebration.
“It’s great to see so many people here tonight supporting us,” he said. “And to win an award from the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way which we were to receive in 2019 is just great,” he said.
The award was delayed because of COVID-19.
Thomas said he was also happy to see many friends from across the Valley join in the celebration.
“It’s so nice to see everyone out and enjoying themselves,” he said.
Culver summed up the event by saying she was happy to be part of the event and see so many people participate in the celebration.
“I am honored and happy to be part of this tonight and I want to congratulate these businesses on their success,” she said.