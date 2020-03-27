Valley businesses offer free internet access

Twelve community businesses and organizations in the Valley are offering residents free access to their internet service through guest log-ins for anyone without access to reliable service during the COVID-19 crisis.
Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way CEO/President Joanne Troutman on Friday said all Dunkin' Donuts, Sheetz, Pizza Hut and Weis Markets in Snyder, Union and Northumberland, Susquehanna University near the admissions house, Degenstein Community Library in Sunbury, The REC in Selinsgrove, the Mount Carmel Area Public Library, Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library in Northumberland, Beavertown Community Library, McClure Community Library and the GSV United Way in Sunbury are all offering the service. Since guests cannot come into the closed facilities, they are asked to stay in their vehicles in the parking lot or practice social distancing if a car is not an option.
"This is for people who need access to CareerLinks or unemployment, or to use online tools from the state for Medicaid or SNAP," said Troutman. "This is also for kids who need access to it for schoolwork without a good internet connection."
Contrast Communications in Mifflinburg is setting up the United Way at 228 Arch St. and the library in Mount Carmel with the necessary equipment to boost their signals around the building, said Troutman.
John Uehling, CEO and founder of Contrast Communications, said the equipment is installed with no upfront investment but with a low monthly cost. Contrast is not an internet provider, but a regional provider of communication and IT solutions and services to businesses, government agencies, hospitals and non-profit organizations
"The goal is to provide free Wi-Fi access near and around their facilities," said Uehling. "If someone were to pull up to the parking lots, they can gain access to a safe and secure network while they're in their cars."
Signs will be put up around the buildings starting next week, said Troutman.
Milton Area School Superintendent Cathy Keagan released a letter to the media and legislators detailing the problems that the school district has when children are home.
"Rural Pennsylvanians are suffering from this lack of affordable and dependable high-speed Internet. It is time to examine the needs of our rural communities, which by its definition, impacts 235 rural school districts in Pennsylvania," she wrote. "As a public-school system, COVID-19 is showing us just how important we are to each other. Our children need to see their teachers, even if that means virtually. Our teachers need time with their students. Empathy and caring is our top priority."
The lack of high-speed internet impacts children's ability to learn, a teacher's ability to teach, along with other family members trying to virtually work from home. Families that do have high-speed Internet are now experiencing slowness and other issues from a result of so many people on the Internet in their region. This should serve as a call for greater bandwidth, she said.
"The Milton Area SD has a 56 percent free and reduced lunch rate and a considerable percentage of families that fall into the low- or middle-income ranges," said Keagan. "These families cannot afford to purchase internet, let alone high-speed internet, realizing many ISPs are charging $50-$100 per month. Additionally, some families are left with no immediate income due to furloughs and suspensions."
Also, the lack of sufficient wireless coverage does not always make the hot spot a viable working solution. The Milton Area School District is doing its very best to further extend Wi-Fi into its school parking lots by purchasing external access points, but again, availability of these access points is subject to the current health conditions of our region, said Keagan.
Internet access needs to be a priority for rural Pennsylvanians, she said.
"During this time of national crisis, offer internet for free access to all of our citizens. Recognize geographic barriers and gaps in service availability. Come together and fix it. For once, prioritize rural Pennsylvanians so we have equal access like everyone else in Pennsylvania," Keagan said.
Earlier this week, Verizon announced that it would waive overage charges to those residential and small business wireless customers whose economic circumstances have been impacted due to the coronavirus, in addition to its Keep Americans Connected pledge to not terminate service and waive late fees. They are also offering new internet options for low-income households and adding 15GB of 4G LTE data to consumer and small business plans automatically.
Representatives of Service Electric Cablevision, Inc. and Windstream Communications were unable to be reached.