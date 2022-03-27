SUNBURY — Ominous skies and a slight drizzle did not put a dark cloud over Mentored Youth Trout Day along Shamokin Creek.
Dave Barnes came “just to get the kids out of the house,” he said.
Barnes said he has been bringing his children since they were toddlers. His daughter Quinn, 11, was off to a good start Saturday morning.
“She probably caught 10 or 12,” Barnes said. He noted the Pa. Fish & Boat Commission stocked around 10 a.m. Saturday and Friday night.
Charles Reitenbach and his son Jace, 3, made their rounds along the creek Saturday morning.
“We were at a different spot earlier,” Reitenbach said.
Reitenbach said this is Jace’s first time out, and the fish being stocked are trout.
Life seemed normal for everyone along Shamokin Creek. Asked if differences for the day existed between past years and now, Reitenbach said “no, not really.”
The event is usually fairly crowded, according to Reitenbach.
Lynn Leiby has been coming out “probably the past two or three years.”
Leiby’s daughter Courtney, 9, caught a 20-inch rainbow trout.
In 2021, Courtney caught 30 fish for the year and 15 by mid-morning on Saturday.
Courtney nodded in approval when asked if she was having fun despite the dreary weather.
According to the Fish & Boat Commission, to participate, “youth should be capable of fishing on their own, with limited assistance from mentor,” and a “mentor should be fishing within a reasonable distance of actively fishing youth.”
Southside Sports Bait & Tackle, 1051 S, Front St., Sunbury, has been owned and ran by Rose and Kenny Maurer going on 31 years.
Kenny said he has noticed an uptick in fishing in recent years.
“Past two years we’ve seen an increase of people fishing safely,” he said.
When purchasing supplies, Maurer said most fisherman gravitate towards things like wax or red worms and Salmon eggs.
Maurer said he notices differences between 2022 and past years.
“This year we don’t have (COVID) regulations. So that’s a big thing,” he said.
Since 2021 enthusiasm for fishing and outdoor recreation has become greater, according to Maurer.
“There’s definitely been an increase,” he said.