Deeply concerned about the country’s declining morality and increasing troubles, pastors from across the nation are coming together to start off the new year with a bold message for their congregations.
The American Pastors Network is coordinating “Return to God,” an initiative aimed at unifying churches from across the nation by remembering America’s founding on Christian principles, and to awaken those in both pulpit and pew to the troubling trends that are leading to a loss of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The solution, leaders say, is in repentance, faith and obedience.
Denny Mallonee, pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Beaver Springs, is a longtime member of the American Pastors Network. His church’s radio ministry, WFBM — which now includes several stations in central Pennsylvania and livestreams around the world — was a pilot station for the Network’s increasingly popular “Stand in the Gap” radio program.
Mallonee, who begins his fourth term on the Beavertown Borough Council on Monday, also served a few times as a chaplain for the state Senate. He has enjoyed seeing Scripture and quotes from God-fearing founding fathers on the walls of both state and federal government buildings.
However, in real-time practice, the wisdom on those walls has been ignored, and many times outright rejected.
The “Return to God” initiative, Mallonee said, is “to encourage pastors to speak on the issues and need of getting America back to God, to get people to be conscious of the fact that as a country we have drifted far away.”
Mallonee said the problem is exacerbated by “the anemic brand of Christianity that we have.” Many are satisfied to do nothing and simply accept that this is the way things are, he said. Instead, repentance for the wickedness that has been allowed to fill the country is key to once again experiencing God’s blessings.
As an example, Mallonee said, “The American Civil War was fought — basically — to end slavery,” and 650,000 lives were lost in the cause. Today, “the abortion mentality has claimed over 60 million lives of little babies, yet we do nothing to stop that.”
“A lot of people thought it was okay to own slaves, just like a lot of people today think it’s okay to kill babies,” he added. Yet the nation has allowed it to continue — even championing it.
But abortion is just one of many sins prevalent in America, he said. Much falls under the heading of “immorality,” while “church attendance is at an all-time low.”
Meanwhile, as they set God and scripture aside, people are turning to government, politics, and the media for direction and hope.
Sam Rohrer, former member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and the president of the American Pastors Network, said especially in the last couple of years, people have been longing to return to normalcy, to stability and to peace. They recognize there is a problem, but they do not recognize the solution.
“The primary focus of people, including many in the pulpits who ought to know better, are far more concerned about trying to fix the horizontal problems, when in fact, at the root of all these things happening is a spiritual problem,” Rohrer said. “The spiritual problem is only fixed by a vertical solution. That is therefore the basis for the return to God.”
Return to God Sunday is just a one-day event, and Rohrer is clear that a one-day event cannot solve the problems America is facing. After all, “We did not get to where we are overnight,” he said. “This has been a generational move that has brought the people in this age, to this point, where we think the way we think…and don’t listen to God the way we used to.”
The solution, he said, is not in a one-day event. “What God expects is a life change.” He sees “Return to God Sunday” as the start of what he hopes will become a movement — one that “results in a wholesale change” that extends from the pulpits to homes and to individual hearts.
“A return to God is a return to saying, ‘I believe what God says,’” Rohrer said. It’s a call for those who have called themselves Christians, but are not truly in relationship with Jesus Christ, to repent. It’s a call for those who are in relationship, he said, to “lead the way” in the nation’s return to God.
On Jan. 9, churches are encouraged to show a 23-minute video produced especially to kick off this movement. The video reflects on the events of America’s founding, and the ways in which God’s hand has blessed the nation when it was following Him, and then the state of the country today, which has turned away from Him. Rohrer said the COVID pandemic has been a way that God has revealed what he calls “idolatry” in the hearts of so many. For example, the virus has exposed the “gods” of leisure, money, and education, and also revealed how little people thought about worship when thousands of church doors closed and a large percentage of attendees did not return when they opened again.
Today, the country is facing even more uncertainty as it plunges further into permanently damaging debt crises. Rohrer sees much of the trouble due to God’s promised judgment on nations that turn their back on Him.
“He’s been trying to warn us for years,” he said. “Now He is imploring beyond measure, and what are we doing?”
The goal of the initiative, he said, is to encourage pastors to lead the charge from the pulpit, but even if not enough pastors are involved, individuals are called to return to God and to lead in their homes.
Churches and individuals interested in joining the initiative are encouraged to visit letterfromGod.org, where they will find the video as well as a place to sign up so they can receive additional resources, such as a sample sermon, a devotional guide, and more that will be added in the days and months ahead.
“It is our prayer that as many who have ears to hear will embark on this journey and look up, and recalibrate their thinking,” Rohrer said, adding that one must return to biblical truth that is not found in secular media and politics.
Mallonee said Faith Baptist Church plans to commemorate “Return to God Sunday” at its 6 p.m. service on Jan. 9, and will include the showing of the video.