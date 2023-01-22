MILLMONT — Wood furniture can be precisely planed, with straight edges and glossy finishes that have mass appeal. But it can also be made from live edge slabs that keep the natural contours of the tree and celebrate its one-of-a-kind characteristics.
That’s the kind of furniture John Sterling, of J.C. Sterling Fine Furniture, creates.
“It’s the bringing-the-outdoors-in aspect,” Sterling said standing in his display space in the lobby of Contrast Communications, in Mifflinburg. “You can tell it was a tree.”
He pointed to intriguing markings on his tables, chairs and cabinets. Places where a limb broke off and the tree continued to grow and heal over it. An invasion of insects that left behind lines that could have been sketched by an artist.
“It won’t look identical to the previous one on the (manufacturing) line,” Sterling said. “You’re not going to find this at IKEA or Crate & Barrel. Live edge adds that unique aspect.”
Sterling started his business in 2004, after learning woodworking techniques from books “and, of course, eighth-grade shop class with Mr. Mack,” he said.
He shows his work at festivals and trade shows and noted that he received a helping hand from Lisa Smith, his longtime companion and owner of Upholstery 5762, in nearby Vicksburg. In a fortunate twist of fate, Smith’s upholstery skills add just the right touch to Sterling’s furniture when displayed at festival booths.
“I told him, ‘You need to present it so that people can visualize it in their living room,’” Smith said. “It changed the look. It softens the edges. I just think it showcases his furniture better than a booth with hard edges.”
Sterling pointed out that his chairs can easily be updated with a simple change of cushions, either for different seasons or a complete redo.
J.C. Sterling Fine Furniture features time-honored design characteristics from 20th century furniture makers, including the mid-century modern look of the 1950s and 60s, Modern Mission and Japanese Shibui, which translates as “unadorned elegance.” The main influence is nature itself.
“It lets that crazy-looking piece of wood have a look of its own,” Sterling said. “There’s nothing I did to it other than simple joining. You’re getting decoration, but not ornamentation.”
Don’t look for ball-and-claw feet and fleur-de-lis accents. As Sterling works on his furniture he’s thinking of the forest where the tree grew, the lumber workers who processed it into boards, his own hands crafting the final piece … and the customer who will eventually complete the connection.
He buys much of his wood from Alderfer Lumber Company, in Mount Pleasant Mills.
“They’re very good people. At one time, when they were smaller, John (Alderfer) could have told me where that tree was growing,” Sterling said of a segment of lumber he might have bought. “That connection, to me, is a nice aspect.”
Sterling’s furniture can be seen in homes in 20 states and Canada. He can rattle off customer stories, like the one about the Texas woman whose chair arrived broken but who was grateful when Sterling promptly sent a new one and dealt with the insurance company for her. She has since ordered a coffee table and a desk.
A California man who bought several pieces recently ordered another one, saying he wanted to be surprised. Sterling asked what it will be used for and he will create something soon. A couple who recently moved to Florida bought a bed, nightstands, cabinets and several other pieces and just ordered a dresser.
“His woodworking is magnificent,” Smith said. “I like the clean lines, the simplicity of it. He has a creative eye.”
For Sterling, it all comes back to the connections between the tree in the forest and the people enjoying the final product. He talked about a dining table where holiday dinners are served and kids do their homework, perhaps leaving occasional grooves from ballpoint pens.
“Then the kids are out of school and grown. You have dinner at that same dining table as when they were five or six.” Sterling shrugged. “Those are good memories to have. It’s telling its own story.”
