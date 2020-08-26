SELINSGROVE — Renovations are underway at a nearly vacant 10,000-square-foot shopping plaza in the borough.
Developer Robert Grayston owns the 513 N. Market St. property that currently has one tenant, Smoker’s Express, and is updating the building with a new roof, restoring the glass facade, adding natural gas and repaving the pockmarked parking lot.
“We’re happy about the improvements. Some residents have called it an eyesore,” said assistant Selinsgrove Borough Manager Sheri Badman.
The tobacco store has been the sole tenant in the complex since 2015 when the state-owned liquor store relocated to Monroe Township. A video rental store that had also been operating in the plaza shut down several years earlier.
The property has been in need of attention for some time, said Selinsgrove Projects Inc. President Malcolm Derk.
“We know (Grayston) has had a lot of success with other properties and we’re grateful for that investment,” he said. “It will enhance curb appeal.”
SPI provided the developer with a $5,000 facade grant to help defray some of the cost, Derk said.
Having Grayston, a Snyder County resident, take over the property from the former Camp Hill owner will benefit the community, Badman said.
“He’s shown several times over that he’s a good developer,” she said. “He’ll find good tenants that will complement the borough.”
Grayston said the investment he’s making is significant though he hasn’t identified new tenants.