Midd-West School District administrators want to enhance school security with more police officers and are applying for a portion of the $190 million in grants available through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).
The Snyder County school district is seeking a $131,000 grant to support its police department which includes Chief Paul Mall Jr. and a patrol car, and another $131,000 to support its mental health programs.
Dane Aucker, Midd-West’s school safety and security officer, said Mall has been essential in fulfilling both roles since he joined the district four years ago.
“He’s definitely a counselor first and a police officer second,” said Aucker of Mall who, despite wearing a black uniform with white block lettering on the back of his shirt that spells out ‘police,’ spends much of his day during the school year interacting with students in the classroom, hallways and outdoor recess areas.
School districts throughout the commonwealth are eligible for funding through the PCCD, with $95 million available for mental health initiatives and $95 million for physical security improvements.
“Even without funding, districts in our area have been very diligent with improving school security,” said Rae Ann Crispell, administrative support director at Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit.
She holds quarterly meetings with the Valley’s school districts’ security personnel to discuss new requirements, conduct training and share ideas. Twenty-four people attended the Aug. 3 meeting.
“An active shooter incident is certainly at the forefront, but the mental health of our kids is a significant discussion,” Crispell said.
School plans
Several area school districts have or plan to augment their security presence on campus during the 2022-23 school year.
Shikellamy Police Chief Shawn Williams said the district will be adding a second officer who will be stationed at the middle school in Northumberland.
A retired state trooper, Williams said the district handled 115 incidents during the 2021-22 school year that led to 39 citations and 14 arrests.
“I want that number to come down,” he said. “I think with the visibility of having us out and meeting with students we will continue to build the connections that are needed.”
Warrior Run school resource officers Matt Burrows, a retired Milton state trooper, said the district has added a second officer for the upcoming school year.
“It’s a welcome addition to have the second officer. I was a lone ranger for a bit and now it’s good to have the help,” he said.
Burrows said school police or resource officers are important in schools.
“The biggest thing is for safety reasons,” he said. “But we also develop relationships with students and staff and to have a little background on students can help deescalate situations. We are here to help not hinder.”
Milton Area School District also recently added two school police officers, boosting their coverage to four officers through an agreement with Milton borough.
“We are happy to be able to provide the service,” Mayor Tom Aber said. “Having police in the schools is a good thing for the safety of the students and staff.”
While there are no full-time police or school resource officers at SUN Area Technical Institute in New Berlin, Executive Director David Bacher has a memorandum of understanding with Union County Sheriff’s Office.
“We’re looking at what grants are available (to enhance school safety) but we are perfectly confident with the quality of coverage we have,” said Bacher who helms the school that has 301 students and staff.
Sheriff Ernie Ritter was at the school Thursday and said either he or a deputy, one of which is certified as a school resource officer, visits the building almost daily.
“Some days we’ll be there for the whole day,” he said.
Selinsgrove Area School District has employed school police at its campus since 2018 when it hired former borough police officer Mark Wolfberg as chief to oversee two other officers. The district now employs six officers who patrol all five buildings and Wolfberg said their involvement in the school buildings and on the grounds has been welcomed by students and parents.
Proposal to hire
Midd-West School District is proposing the hiring of one full- and one part-time officer to aid Mall in providing security at its Middleburg campus where the high school, middle school and Middleburg Elementary School are located, as well as at West Snyder Elementary School 11 miles away in Beaver Springs.
Aucker said he’s not sure about the cost for the additional officers, but said the benefits could be significant.
“It has to be the right fit and they have to be able to connect with people,” he said, adding that Mall fit that bill right away. “He provides a sense of safety and security and the kids feel comfortable with him.”
“They seek me out,” said Mall, of the relationships he’s forged with students of all ages that have made it easier to diffuse tense or difficult situations involving students. “You have to be approachable and understand these are kids.”
The retired state trooper said he meets the students where they are emotionally and physically.
“You’ll see him outside playing kickball with the kids, reading in the classroom or talking to students,” said Aucker. “He doesn’t have to drop the hammer” when issues arise.