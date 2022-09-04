Stacy Trovich encourages kids to be who they are. As a nurse practitioner in Pediatric Endocrinology, Geisinger, Trovitch has spent the last 17 years helping young people diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes learn how to manage their condition. “I tell them their diabetes is not going to go away” she works with them to become confident in themselves so they can live their lives to the fullest because “they are not going to get their teen years back.”
One of the young people she has worked with is 16-year-old Mason Friese, of Milton. At 13 months, Mason was admitted to Geisinger Danville with Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a life threatening complication when patients are unable to process glucose for energy, so their bodies begin to break down fat. This makes their blood become acidic causing lethargy and their blood pressure drops and their heart rate goes up.
In Mason’s case, it resulted in his admission to intensive care. While there, his parents learned how to manage his condition by monitoring his blood sugar, administering insulin and treating both low and elevated blood sugar. After a few days, Mason was released to begin what is a lifelong journey of living with Type 1 diabetes.
Things were rough for Mason at first. “I was originally on an insulin pump that had a wire on it with a tube and a small needle that was placed in my side.” Stacey Trovich, who was a constant in his care, helped him learn how to keep his condition under control. His goal was to eat better and make other changes so he wouldn’t develop bigger issues later on.
When he started school, having the nurse there was also a help, but as Mason got older, things got more difficult. As he entered his teens, Mason’s glucose levels started to skyrocket due to his accelerated growth and hormonal changes.
The condition can be isolating for children because it makes them feel different and they don’t want other kids to know they have diabetes. They need to regularly check blood sugar with a glucometer by pricking their fingers. If their blood sugar drops, it can make them unsteady on their feet and they can act as if they are drunk. They might have to leave class often to go to the nurse. All this draws attention to them at a time of their lives when they just want to be like everyone else.
The increased availability of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems has made it easier and less obvious for kids to monitor their blood sugar. These small devices are worn on the belly or arm, have a tiny sensor that is inserted under the skin and tests glucose levels every few minutes. By checking an app on their phone they can keep track of their sugar levels.
At 15, Mason started getting interested in bodybuilding. Unsure as to what he could and couldn’t do as a diabetic, Trovich recommended that Mason start using a Libre CGM and an Omnipod insulin pump that provides him with all the insulin he requires. So like the rest of his peers, Mason is constantly monitoring his phone. He just has something to check other than social media.
The other big change his team in Endocrinology has encouraged Mason to make is to cook for himself. At first thinking it would be too difficult, Mason soon realized that doing his own cooking made it easier to eat healthier. It also gives more options as to what he can eat. “Before I wasn’t taking responsibility for my own health. I found out I really do like to cook and eating healthier has made everything a lot better.”
“We gave Mason the tools that he needed to do what he wanted to do.” Stacey Trovich feels that the more knowledge you give a child, the more they understand, and the more they accept that Type 1 diabetes is just a part of their lives. Mason has gotten over that hump and he has been doing very well. Accepting that diabetes is just a part of him has enabled him to make so much progress. He has taken all of this on and is just thriving.
When asked what he would tell his 12 year-old self Mason replied, “Follow a path that you think is going to be the best for you. Never, ever think that you are not good enough for something. You can be whatever you want if you strive for it. It doesn’t matter if you have diabetes, mental health or other health challenges, your life has value. You can be whatever you want if you strive for it.”
In the future Mason is looking forward to competing in International Body Building Federation Pro physique competitions. He is also looking to work in construction in Colorado before eventually moving back closer to home. Mason is quick to credit Stacey Trovich and the Endocrinology staff with helping him take on this life changing disease and learning to control it.
Trovich tells her young patients, “You are keeping yourselves alive. Others have a functioning pancreas. You have to accept the responsibility to control your diabetes and not let it hold you back.”