As long as the blood in our veins and arteries flows smoothly, we have no problems. When a clot forms, however, it’s time for action.
Dr. Benjamin Keyser, vascular surgeon, Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical, compared blood to a river.
“If a river gets blocked up and it turns into, say, a swamp, all kinds of plants and algae and things grow, and it gets kind of murky and nasty, and that’s stagnant water,” Keyser said. “Blood is the same way. If blood is not moving, it congeals and becomes firm and turns into a clot, which is basically just hardened blood.”
What causes a blood clot? Dr. Gregory Salzler, Geisinger vascular surgeon, pointed to a triad of causes: immobility, injury or underlying tendencies.
“One of the most common causes is basically immobility,” he said. “It’s very common, on a long car trip or plane ride, where people are sitting in the same spot for several hours, maybe they’re a little dehydrated, they’ll get up and notice their leg is swollen and painful.”
“For a blood clot in the veins, a DVT (deep vein thrombosis), the most common causes are going to be periods of inactivity,” Keyser agreed. “If people are sick, perhaps with a GI (gastrointestinal) bug, and are dehydrated from their illness, they’re in bed for a couple of days, those people are at higher risk because they’re not only not hydrated but they’re not up and moving around.”
Injury to a vein does not necessarily happen only after a major trauma.
“Any degree of trauma to an extremity can set one up for a blood clot,” Keyser said.
“Commonly after surgery, people are more prone to developing clots because their body is trying to heal and actively releases factors that will form clots on purpose,” Salzler said.
Underlying tendencies can include certain clotting disorders or illnesses like cancer, COVID-19 or conditions like heart arrhythmias or atrial fibrillation. Family history can also play a part, so testing is recommended for people whose parents, siblings or even aunts or uncles have had a few DVTs or episodes of arterial clotting.
“If you start to see a pattern in a family, the people really should be tested genetically to see if they’re predisposed,” Keyser said.
Dr. Robin Spangler, UPMC Primary Care – Lewisburg, also pointed out that smoking, birth control pills or pregnancy can contribute to clots in the veins.
“Clots in the arteries can be either embolic, meaning they break off from another blood vessel and lodge in the artery, or thrombolic, meaning they grow in a damaged artery, often due to cholesterol build up or sometimes trauma,” she said.
A very rare condition called phlegmasia can cause a patient to have a very swollen, very painful leg and loss of sensation, resulting in emergency surgery.
“That, thankfully, is very uncommon,” Salzler said. “We see it a couple of times a year.”
How scary are blood clots?
Both arterial and venous clots can be scary because both can be deadly if left untreated.
“If you have one, thankfully, they’re very treatable,” Salzler said. “We treat them with blood thinners. In more advanced cases, we do have various invasive procedures to remove clots to re-establish blood flow.”
Blood thinners can include traditional medications like warfarin or newer ones like Eliquis, Pradaxa or Xarelto, Spangler said.
Once a patient is on blood thinning medication, elevating and compressing the leg can help decrease swelling, Salzler said.
“Most patients will make a full recovery,” he said.
Clots can be relatively minor or they can be life-threatening, depending on the size and location, Spangler said.
“A clot in a superficial vein in the leg can cause temporary pain but nothing else, whereas in a deep leg vein it could break off and go to the lung where a large clot could result in death,” she said. “A clot inside the heart can move to the brain and cause a stroke, or in the arteries feeding the heart, can cause a heart attack.”
Treatment
Like with so many health conditions, early diagnosis makes a difference in treatment.
“Almost all cases of blood clots, arterial or venous, are manageable if caught in a timely fashion,” Keyser said.
“Clots that threaten life or function can be dissolved with medicine or sometimes physically removed,” Spangler said.
A DVT that breaks off and goes to the lung can cause a pulmonary embolism.
“A large pulmonary embolism can be fatal,” Salzler said. “Thankfully, although clots are common, these massive pulmonary embolisms are less common. and if you recognize the symptoms, they can be treated to mitigate the risk of that.”
“The good news is that, if caught, it’s very easily managed with simple blood thinners,” Keyser said. “We put people on blood thinners for that all the time, and that seems to take care of the problem. It stabilizes the clot and dramatically reduces the risk of it breaking off and going to the lungs.”
There are circumstances where a DVT clot is extensive enough to require a catheter to remove it, but that is not common.
“By and large, 95 to 99 percent of DVTs are treated just simply with blood thinners,” Keyser said.
Arterial blood clots are dangerous because, if not treated quickly, they tend to require amputation or other serious surgeries.
“Depending on what caused the arterial blood clot, these patients end up on blood thinners as well, but in a lot of cases they obviously require surgery in addition to blood thinners to restore the blood flow,” Keyser said. “That’s the main difference between an arterial clot and a venous clot.”
Don’t delay help
Blood clots can be scary, but one of the best ways to mitigate the scariness is to quickly seek help.
“We encourage people not to sit at home with symptoms,” Keyser said. “If you’re not sure, if you’re concerned, get in touch with your doctor or get to the emergency room immediately because it can be dealt with.”
It’s one thing if a person, say, bangs their knee and develops swelling. That makes sense and should not be a cause for alarm, Salzler said.
“But if you’re sitting in the car and you notice that one leg is suddenly swollen, especially if you haven’t had trauma … and it’s painful and swollen, you should get it checked out,” he said.
Doctors do see cases where people try to stick it out and end up seeking help too late.
“We can’t help them then,” Keyser said. “So if you ever experience any of these symptoms, of course, seeking help immediately is paramount.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com