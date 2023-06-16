Depression is a mental health disorder that can affect anyone regardless of gender, age or background. Men’s traditional societal roles and expectations of masculinity may contribute to their reluctance to seek and/or accept help. But Valley mental health experts say it is essential to understand and address the unique challenges that men face in dealing with depression.
“In general, women are twice as likely to be diagnosed with depression,” said Dr. Steven Barrows, UPMC Primary Care in Montgomery.
While it’s more commonly diagnosed in women, he added “Men are less likely to seek care for depression.”
Dr. Anthony Ragusea, a licensed psychologist at Evangelical Community Hospital, agreed.
“Men tend to not acknowledge their depression, and don’t report it and don’t seek help,” said Ragusea. “If you go off of how often men report depression, versus women, what you will see is men report about half as often as women do. Based on that you’d say women are twice as likely as men to suffer from depression, but that’s probably not the case.”
Ragusea said a large reason men are less likely to report they are depressed is because it’s harder for them to identify emotional problems in themselves. The strong social norms for men regarding strength and independence mean that asking for help is a sign of weakness, he explained.
“Men are often ashamed of any problems they’re having,” he said. “There is a stigma around if you’re crying or need help or have a problem that it means you’re weak, a ‘sissy,’ or ‘womanly’ in some way.”
That stigma, in turn, makes men feel bad about who they are, and “when you feel terrible about who you are, you’re less likely to reach out for help.
“That’s not true for all men of course,” said Ragusea. “And definitely the culture is shifting and changing slowly over decades.”
A good example of that changing culture is that of Senator John Fetterman, D-PA, who took a leave of absence earlier this year as a result of clinical depression.
“I really admire (Fetterman) for coming out and being public about his problems,” said Ragusea. “It’s an enormous benefit for the public and really helps to reduce the stigma when people come out publicly and aren’t ashamed to admit they have a problem, seek help and don’t care what anyone else thinks. I have enormous admiration for him, to not let it crush him.”
Dr. Brian Keller, a clinical psychologist at Geisinger Medical Center, said Fetterman’s decision to go for help was “absolutely helpful.”
“He is in the unique position of having to explain himself,” said Keller. “A lot of men don’t have to do that, but he is such a public figure and if he’s not on the senate floor, people are going to notice.”
Keller said Fetterman was “very brave” to tell his constituency “This is what’s happening and this is what I’m doing about it.”
“He could have come up with a pretext or a fib that would have worked,” he said. “I think this can be seen by folks as inspirational.”
Getting help
Thanks to there being some movement on the stigma of men asking for help, more men are recognizing they need help and seeking out that help.
“They’re still fighting a battle,” said Keller. “They’ll downplay their symptoms, and are more reluctant to engage in treatment.”
Keller spent 20 years of his career in the U.S. Army and said throughout that time he saw change come about.
“I was seeing changes there with men seeking out assistance,” he said. “Since I’ve been in the civilian population at Geisinger, I am seeing more men for treatment, and within a few sessions they’re warming up to the idea of counseling.”
That is in part, he said, due to more positive portrayals in the media chipping away at the aforementioned stigma in asking for help.
Keller added, “If you’re asking the question, ‘Am I depressed?’ you should be asking your doctor."
Ragusea said it may be hard to recognize when to go for help because many times men have been raised to not think of themselves as being depressed.
“They may notice they’re just not feeling good — they feel tired, they’re irritable, little things set them off all the time,” explained Ragusea. “That’s what I see a lot … those are typical symptoms in a guy not in touch with his emotions.”
Keller explained that anger is a socially acceptable emotion for men, but sadness and other depressing symptoms may not be socially acceptable.
Some of the additional symptoms loved ones may notice include sleep disturbances, isolation, pulling away from people, disengaging from activities they once enjoyed, appetite changes, and more.
"For depression we are looking at about a two week period of time,” said Keller. “If someone is experiencing those symptoms for a prolonged period of two weeks or more and they haven’t bounced back, that is time to find help.
Where to find help
So just where, exactly, should someone go if and when they decide to get help? Well, that depends.
“I really discourage starting with primary care doctors, because they are medically trained and when people go to see that person, they will treat it medically,” explained Ragusea. “That winds up biasing the entire course of treatment.”
He added, antidepressants isn’t necessarily the answer.
“The problem is that they’re not effective meds overall, they’re pretty marginally effective drugs, and isn’t getting a the heart of the problem,” he said. “It’s not likely to help if the reason you’re depressed is because you’re miserable at your job or your marriage isn’t good. Medicine isn’t going to fix those problems.”
Keller said, in his opinion, “any first step is a good first step.”
“A therapist or a counselor is more likely to diagnose depression, but if a person is unwilling to see one, then they should at least get to the medical doctor,” he said.